Zacks: Analysts Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Zoetis posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,989,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,776. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $155.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.53 and its 200-day moving average is $208.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

