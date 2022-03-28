Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 6,098.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syncona Portfolio Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,130,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,868,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,408,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 875,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 321,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

AUTL opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

