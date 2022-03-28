Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FENC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,951,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FENC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.37.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

