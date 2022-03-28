Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) will report $185.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.10 million. Standex International posted sales of $172.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $736.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $732.90 million to $740.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $776.20 million, with estimates ranging from $775.29 million to $777.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $185.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SXI. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Standex International by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 390,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,243,000 after acquiring an additional 215,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,791,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Standex International by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 84,291 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Standex International by 658.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,455 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Standex International by 447.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $103.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Standex International has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

