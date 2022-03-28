Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TPG’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TPG.

NASDAQ TPG traded down 0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,714 shares.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

