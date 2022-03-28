Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRXGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings. Viracta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 184.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $40,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $58,458. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82.

Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

