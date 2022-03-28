Zacks Investment Research Lowers Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Sell

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

ARTNA stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.50. 14,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,575. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $446.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $30,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,146 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $53,953.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,524 shares of company stock worth $500,788 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 5.9% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 102,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 19.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

