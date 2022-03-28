Zacks Investment Research Lowers Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) to Sell

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Bankcorp, Inc., a multibank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to consumers and small to medium size businesses primarily in south Georgia. It offers various deposits, including interest bearing demand and savings deposits, checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts. Colony Bank’s philosophy is firmly grounded in the principle that banking is about relationships, not just products and technology. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 34,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,063. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $328.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 17.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Frederick Dwozan purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,560 shares of company stock valued at $306,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,097,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,316,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 434,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,960,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,389,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

