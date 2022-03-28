Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Plains GP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains GP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.06.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

