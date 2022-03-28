ZClassic Trading Up 34.9% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $759,357.37 and approximately $591.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0818 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.58 or 0.00413530 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00091924 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00103679 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007628 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

