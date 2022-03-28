Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stake Increased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 134.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 128,074 shares of company stock valued at $13,858,464. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $120.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.83. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

