Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $2.53

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.69. Zhihu shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 35,061 shares traded.

ZH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.37.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 110.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,986 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter worth $32,722,000. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the fourth quarter valued at $9,750,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the third quarter valued at $12,133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 609.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,127,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 969,058 shares during the period. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.