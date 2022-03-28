Zigcoin (ZIG) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.08 Million

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. Zigcoin has a market cap of $19.98 million and $5.08 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00035915 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00110837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

