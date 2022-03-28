Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.450-$3.510 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $113.93 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $406.48. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.58.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.63.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total transaction of $1,129,888.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,452. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

