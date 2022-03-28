Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) to post sales of $30.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.49 million. Zynex reported sales of $24.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $158.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.25 million to $160.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $193.78 million, with estimates ranging from $187.25 million to $200.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 27.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1,919.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 518,927 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,854,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 208,338 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Zynex by 614.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 104,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Zynex by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 84,515 shares during the last quarter. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,863. Zynex has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $243.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

