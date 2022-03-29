-$0.03 EPS Expected for BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 62.78% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.40. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

