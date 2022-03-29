$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. ProAssurance posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $293.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

PRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ProAssurance stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,014. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

