-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.29). Kura Sushi USA posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 61,674 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.86. The stock had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,278. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.36. The company has a market cap of $561.82 million, a P/E ratio of -99.07 and a beta of 2.18.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

