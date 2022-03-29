-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Foghorn Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Foghorn Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHTX stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. 91,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,417. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 3.05. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

