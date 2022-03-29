$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.66. U.S. Physical Therapy also posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USPH. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.57. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $123.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.77%.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $122,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $314,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,204,000 after acquiring an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

