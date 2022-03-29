$0.66 EPS Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $62.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $80.30.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $199,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,013 shares of company stock worth $1,276,448. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,517,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 36,082 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,259,000 after purchasing an additional 195,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

