$1.08 EPS Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) to post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Yum! Brands reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after buying an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after buying an additional 399,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after buying an additional 255,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after buying an additional 483,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,758,000 after buying an additional 188,420 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUM opened at $121.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.38 and its 200-day moving average is $125.79. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $139.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.68%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

