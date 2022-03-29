$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) to post $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $6.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,739,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 439.3% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $154.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.22. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $147.24 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

