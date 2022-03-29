$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) will post $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $235.12 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $184.54 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.41 and its 200-day moving average is $242.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

