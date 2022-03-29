$1.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) will post $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.07. Immatics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 553.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Immatics.

Get Immatics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $7.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.39. Immatics has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. UBS Group AG grew its position in Immatics by 69.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics during the third quarter valued at $130,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Immatics by 161.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. 35.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immatics (Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.