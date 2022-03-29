10,435 Shares in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

IVR stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 53.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.22%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -73.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IVR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.