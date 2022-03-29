$128.71 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) will post sales of $128.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.76 million and the lowest is $116.52 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $113.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $519.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.66 million to $541.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $543.54 million, with estimates ranging from $474.04 million to $588.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

About Physicians Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.