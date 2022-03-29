$130.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) to announce $130.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.66 million. Cango posted sales of $171.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year sales of $703.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $671.87 million to $735.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $886.89 million, with estimates ranging from $817.16 million to $956.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cango.
Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.72. Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.
NYSE:CANG opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.16 million, a P/E ratio of -268.73 and a beta of 1.07. Cango has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08.
About Cango (Get Rating)
Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.
