$173.78 Million in Sales Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) will report $173.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.80 million and the lowest is $172.70 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $286.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $709.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $707.70 million to $711.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $723.53 million, with estimates ranging from $719.90 million to $726.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.41 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 237,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,676. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $319,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $42,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $787,420 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WideOpenWest (Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.