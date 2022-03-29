180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $4,246,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $12,444,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

KD opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. Kyndryl has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kyndryl will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

