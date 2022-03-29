180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 87,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of VOX stock opened at $121.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $109.94 and a one year high of $151.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.63.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.