180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $103.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.09.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,220 shares of company stock valued at $15,979,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

