180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,850 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVN stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

