18,056 Shares in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,076,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,490,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 41,900.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 209,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,902,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,566,000 after purchasing an additional 119,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 105,838 shares in the last quarter.

PCEF stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.05. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

