$2.45 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) will report $2.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $10.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $12.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.42.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in United Rentals by 158.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after buying an additional 1,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in United Rentals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after buying an additional 1,096,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,030,000 after buying an additional 32,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in United Rentals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,029,000 after purchasing an additional 85,101 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE URI traded up $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $365.20. The company had a trading volume of 611,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,265. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.65 and its 200-day moving average is $341.81. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

