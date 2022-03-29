$207.35 Million in Sales Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) will report sales of $207.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.80 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $208.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $769.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $767.50 million to $770.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $813.70 million, with estimates ranging from $799.90 million to $827.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $557.50 million, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.33. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,029,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 42,095 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

