$240.82 Million in Sales Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) will post sales of $240.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $247.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.96 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $212.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $986.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $947.21 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,975,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,864,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VCTR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 320,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,126. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $43.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

