2,407 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 785.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 38,143 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in PACCAR by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in PACCAR by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 490,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,738,000 after buying an additional 42,774 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR stock opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 over the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.23.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

