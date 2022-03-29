256,532 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Purchased by Accomplice Associates II LLC

Accomplice Associates II LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 256,532 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $64,742,000. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 82.3% of Accomplice Associates II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total transaction of $203,959.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,003 shares of company stock worth $2,947,920.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.74. The company had a trading volume of 127,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,729. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.12 and a 12-month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.05.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.