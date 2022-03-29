263 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KLA by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,167,000 after buying an additional 141,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in KLA by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in KLA by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.10.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $377.90. 13,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,922. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $285.89 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.87 and a 200 day moving average of $378.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

