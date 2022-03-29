$278.41 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) will report $278.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.20 million and the lowest is $276.22 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $272.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Uniti Group by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $14.04. 1,756,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,112. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.98. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

