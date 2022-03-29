$28.13 Million in Sales Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) will report $28.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.88 million to $38.00 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $18.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $165.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $217.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $193.62 million, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $321.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow REGENXBIO.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in REGENXBIO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in REGENXBIO by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.01.

About REGENXBIO (Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.