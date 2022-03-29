2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “2seventy bio Inc. is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

TSVT has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of TSVT opened at $18.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.50. 2seventy bio has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18. As a group, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $34,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,721 shares of company stock valued at $167,715.

About 2seventy bio (Get Rating)

