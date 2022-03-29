2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TWOU. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

Shares of TWOU stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. 100,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,059. 2U has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis purchased 33,482 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth about $77,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

