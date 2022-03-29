$3.04 EPS Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.86. Norfolk Southern posted earnings per share of $2.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $13.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.17 to $13.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.87 to $15.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $284.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.98. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

