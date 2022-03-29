$310.50 Million in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) will post $310.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $348.50 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $246.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NEP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,817. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $63.59 and a one year high of $88.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

