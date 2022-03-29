37 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 4,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 85.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in NVR by 160.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $4,638.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,518.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5,000.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,184.25.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $76.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,223.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

