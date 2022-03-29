37,005 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $77.82. 124,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,796. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average is $80.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

