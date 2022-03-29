3,774 Shares in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 86,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.09. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

