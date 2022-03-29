3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 23.2% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 112.7% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 59.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,079,000 after purchasing an additional 53,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,905. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.24.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

